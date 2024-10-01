

REDMOND (dpa-AFX) - Microsoft is rolling out revamped Copilot apps with a more warm and distinct style for iOS, Android, Windows, and the web users.



Currently, these updates are limited to Copilot Pro users and showcase a glimpse of 'work-in-progress' projects.



One of the key features in Copilot Labs is Think Deeper, which leverages the latest reasoning models to help users solve complex math problems and other calculation-related tasks.



Notably, the app might take some time to respond as it aims to produce detailed and accurate responses to challenging questions.



Think Deeper is currently available for the selected group of users in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.



Another significant feature of the renewed Copilot is Copilot Vision, which can view the exact screen on a user's PC. It would analyze the text and images available on the screen to answer queries.



'It can suggest next steps, answer questions, help navigate whatever it is you want to do and assist with tasks. All the while you simply speak it to in natural language,' the tech giant explained in a blog post.



However, to ensure user privacy, both the features are entirely optional. Users can opt-in the features whenever required.



Microsoft emphasized that none of the content - audio, images, text, or conversation with Copilot - will be stored or used for training purposes. The interactions will be discarded once the user closes the feature.



Also, the features will not be applicable on web pages with paywalls and sensitive content.



'In building Copilot Vision, and Copilot Labs more widely, we've kept the interests of users' and creators' top of mind to balance utility and responsibility. But we will be listening carefully to what you think about this experimental feature. At first only a subset of Pro users in the United States will have access,' Microsoft added.



