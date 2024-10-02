

ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Nordex Group announced an order for 66 MW in Scotland. The company will provide twelve N149/5.X turbines for a new onshore wind farm developed by Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm that has invested in clean energy assets in the UK since 2010. Capital Dynamics currently owns and operates nearly 2 GW of subsidy-free clean energy assets across Europe. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines, extending over 30 years.



The Douglas West Extension is under construction approximately 40 kilometers southeast of Glasgow in a rural area of South Lanarkshire.



From summer 2025, the Nordex Group will supply and install the wind turbines on tubular steel towers with a hub height of 125 metres, thus complying with the required total construction height of 200 metres for each unit.



