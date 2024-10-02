LG Chem has announced that its Platform Technology R&D team has developed a temperature-responsive Safety Reinforced Layer (SRL), a material which is described as capable of surpressing thermal runaway. The material was analyzed in collaboration with researchers from Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) in South Korea, while the safety verification was conducted in partnership with LG Energy Solution. From ESS News Thermal runaway has plagued the lithium-ion battery industry since its inception. While measures to mitigate safety risks have been advanced along the way, reaching ...

