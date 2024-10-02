

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the euro area and Spain are the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, producer price figures are due from Romania.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's labor ministry publishes monthly unemployment data. The number of people registered as unemployed is forecast to rise by 12,100 in September after increasing 21,900 in August.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT publishes unemployment figures for August. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 6.5 percent.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area unemployment data. The jobless rate is seen at 6.4 percent in August, unchanged from July.



