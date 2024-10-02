

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) reported that its first-half pretax profit declined to 126.3 million pounds from 353.7 million pounds, last year. Earnings per ordinary share was 0.42 pence compared to 4.23 pence. Adjusted pretax profit increased to 405.6 million pounds from 397.8 million pounds. Adjusted earnings per ordinary share was 5.15 pence compared to 4.93 pence.



First half revenue increased to 5.03 billion pounds from 4.78 billion pounds, last year. Organic sales growth was 6.4% and LFL growth was 0.7%, for the period.



The Group said its trading performance in the first half was in line with its expectations and overall guidance range of 955 million pounds to 1.035 billion pounds remains unchanged.



