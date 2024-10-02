

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain unemployment posted its lowest monthly increase since 2007, excluding months affected by the pandemic, the labor ministry reported Wednesday.



The number of unemployed increased 3,164, or 0.12 percent on month in September.



In seasonally adjusted terms, unemployment fell by 22,729.



The number of unemployed totaled 2.57 million, the lowest for the month of September in 17 years.



Unemployment decreased the most in construction, down 4,856 and that in agriculture decreased 1,515. Unemployment in industry fell 1,365. Meanwhile, unemployment in services increased 4,351.



Further, unemployment among young people aged below 25 years increased 15,027 or 8.48 percent in September and stands at 192,139 people, the lowest figure for September in the historical series.



