lodgyslife AG

lodgyslife AG

ISIN: DE000A2LQ710



Start of Coverage

Recommendation: Buy

02.10.2024

Target price: EUR 28.60

Target price on sight of: 12 Month

Last rating change: Initiation

Analyst: Benedikt Krämer



Size matters - lodgyslife acts as a value-added consolidator in the fragmented growth market of camping



lodgyslife AG is pursuing an aggressive roll-up strategy in the growing but highly fragmented camping market in the DACH region. The company has an institutional financing line of EUR 50 million to realise its rapid inorganic growth. This creates value for the investor in two ways: 1) The target campsites (including family-run campsites) have untapped potential in terms of marketing, digitalisation and process efficiency. 2) For non-professionalised individual campsites, EBITDA multiples of only 5-7x can be paid on the market, while PE investors in other European countries have shown a willingness to pay EV/EBITDA multiples of between 11x and 13x for large portfolios. A sale would therefore be an interesting exit option in the medium to long term, which is not only fuelled by pure consolidation. Although achieving a critical size through inorganic growth is necessary to become interesting for PE investors, the operational improvements (efficiency, digitalisation) increase EBITDA and thus act as 'leverage'. The German-speaking camping market offers attractive growth (approx. 5% p.a. volume) and - due to the fragmented market structure (many family businesses) and pressure to modernise and professionalise - also attractive prices for consolidators. For lodgyslife, it is important to utilise this environment and acquire attractive locations or take them over as tenants before other buyers come onto the scene.

Lodgyslife has proven that it can realise hidden (margin) potential at the acquired campsites. At Campingplatz Jungfrau (CH), which was acquired in 2020, the EBITDA margin was increased from 9% (2019) to 25% (2023) by optimising the offering, marketing, operational processes and selective investments. Co-founder/CEO René Müller has already been successful three times with roll-up business models.

Company outlook: Lodgyslife plans to make 5 to 10 acquisitions per year in the medium term in order to capitalise on the opportunities that arise in the market.



For more information see the full report.



