

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks were marginally higher on Wednesday, with energy stocks leading the surge as oil extended an overnight rally on concerns that Middle East tensions could escalate and potentially disrupt crude output from the region.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 9 points, or 0.1 percent, at 8,286 after rising half a percent on Tuesday.



Energy giant BP Plc and peer Shell both jumped around 2.5 percent.



JD Sports slumped 5 percent despite the sportswear retail chain reporting record sales in the 26 weeks to August and reaffirming its FY25 guidance.



Wizz Air Holdings plummeted 6 percent after the airline reported a drop in load factors over the course of September.



