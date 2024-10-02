

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate remained stable in August after falling slightly in the previous month, data from Eurostat showed on Wednesday.



The jobless rate stood at 6.4 percent in August, the same as in July. That was in line with expectations.



In the same period last year, the unemployment rate was 6.6 percent.



The number of unemployed decreased 94,000 from July to 10.925 million. Compared to August 2023, unemployment fell by 233,000.



The youth unemployment rate was 14.1 percent in August, down slightly from 14.2 percent in the prior month.



