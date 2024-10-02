

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER), an Irish aviation leasing company, announced Wednesday that it has signed lease agreements with Azerbaijan Airlines for six new Airbus CFM LEAP powered aircraft, including three A320neos and three A321neos.



The aircrafts are scheduled to deliver in 2026. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



Peter Anderson, the Chief Commercial Officer of AerCap, said, 'The A320neo and A321neo are among the most desirable and in-demand aircraft in the world and will not only enable AZAL to serve more customers across more destinations but will also support their commitment to modernizing their fleet with the most technologically advanced fuel-efficient aircraft on the market.'



Samir Rzayev, AZAL President added that the lease agreements significantly expands its fleet replacement.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News