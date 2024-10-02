

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - MongoDB (MDB) announced the general availability of MongoDB 8.0, the best-performing version of MongoDB document database. MongoDB 8.0 is now available on AWS, Google Cloud, and Microsoft Azure through MongoDB Atlas, on MongoDB Enterprise Advanced for on-premises and hybrid deployments, and as a free download with MongoDB Community Edition.



The company said MongoDB 8.0 provides significant performance improvements, reduced scaling costs, and additional scalability, resilience, and data security capabilities. With an emphasis on enterprise-grade security, it comes with 45 architectural improvements and new features.



