

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices were under pressure on Wednesday after rallying over 1 percent in the previous session amid instability in the Middle East.



Spot gold dipped 0.4 percent to $2,653.26 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were down 0.6 percent at $2,674.



Iran said early today that its missile attack on Israel was finished barring further provocation, while Israel and the U.S. promised to retaliate against Tehran's escalation.



The dollar held its sharpest gain in a week after data showed U.S. job openings rose unexpectedly in August. Lingering Middle East tensions also fueled demand for the greenback.



Following recent hawkish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, a report from payroll processor ADP on U.S. private sector employment for September may garner investor attention later in the day ahead of the release of the more closely watched monthly U.S. jobs report, due on Friday.



In money markets, traders currently price in a one-in-three chance the U.S. central bank will deliver another half-point cut in November.



