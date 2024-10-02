

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - An escalation in geopolitical tensions in the Middle East disrupted market sentiment across regions and asset classes. While crude oil prices surged, gold and cryptocurrencies erased value.



Key data from the U.S. due during the week including Services PMI on Thursday and the monthly non-farm payrolls report on Friday added to the weakness.



According to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool that tracks the expectations of interest rate traders, the likelihood of a half-point cut in the next Fed review in November has fallen to 37 percent from 57 percent a week earlier.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. European benchmarks are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets also finished trading on a mixed note.



Dollar Index is firm above the flatline. Bond yields hardened across regions. Crude oil prices surged as the escalation in Middle East reignited concerns about supply disruptions. Gold prices cooled after a war-led rebound on Tuesday. Cryptocurrencies plunged heavily.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 42,050.00, down 0.25% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,697.30, down 0.20% Germany's DAX at 19,146.35, down 0.28% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,290.40, up 0.17% France's CAC 40 at 7,580.81, up 0.09% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,953.45, down 0.01% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 37,793.50, down 2.22% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,198.20, down 0.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,336.50, up 8.06% (Sep 30) Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 22,443.73, up 6.20%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1071, up 0.04% GBP/USD at 1.3287, up 0.02% USD/JPY at 144.55, up 0.69% AUD/USD at 0.6902, up 0.28% USD/CAD at 1.3483, down 0.06% Dollar Index at 101.25, up 0.05%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 3.769%, up 0.65% Germany at 2.0910%, up 2.35% France at 2.882%, up 1.87% U.K. at 4.0610%, up 2.99% Japan at 0.831%, up 1.84%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $75.72, up 2.94%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $72.06, up 3.19%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $2,673.35, down 0.63%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $61,189.30, down 3.98% Ethereum at $2,458.72, down 6.66% BNB at $549.73, down 4.96% Solana at $146.29, down 6.71% XRP at $0.5889, down 6.67%.



