

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's unemployment rate decreased in September to the lowest level in six months, preliminary data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 4.3 percent in September, down slightly from 4.4 percent in August. In the corresponding month last year, the rate was 4.5 percent.



Further, this was the lowest jobless rate since March, when it was 4.2 percent.



The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed fell to 124,300 in September from 125,300 in August. A year ago, it was 127,400.



Ireland's youth unemployment rate, which applies to the 15-24 age group, rose to 10.8 percent from 10.7 percent.



