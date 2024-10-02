

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, branded food company Conagra Brands, Inc. (CAG) reaffirmed its adjusted earnings and organic net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2024.



For fiscal 2024, the company continues to project adjusted earnings in a range of $2.60 to $2.65 per share on organic net sales between a decline of 1.5 percent and flat.



On average, 16 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $2.61 per share on a revenue decline of 0.7 percent to $11.97 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News