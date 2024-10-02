

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Wednesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.35 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Agora, Inc. (API) is up over 144% at $6.73. Neo-Concept International Group Holdings Limited (NCI) is up over 53% at $1.47. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is up over 41% at $4.81. UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is up over 28% at $7.98. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) is up over 20% at $4.16. Yiren Digital Ltd. (YRD) is up over 19% at $8.75. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is up over 18% at $3.26. QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) is up over 17% at $3.50. CNFinance Holdings Limited (CNF) is up over 16% at $2.26. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) is up over 14% at $5.66. TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) is up over 14% at $2.03. Fanhua Inc. (FANH) is up over 13% at $1.62. Garden Stage Limited (GSIW) is up over 12% at $1.62. AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 10% at $3.53.



In the Red



Humana Inc. (HUM) is down over 20% at $222.00. Nuwellis, Inc. (NUWE) is down over 8% at $1.36. NIKE, Inc. (NKE) is down over 7% at $82.40. ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (CNET) is down over 7% at $3.05. Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) is down over 6% at $1.51. Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO) is down over 5% at $18.00.



