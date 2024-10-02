

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is planning to open about 100 new branches in low-income communities, including inner cities and rural towns in the U.S. where banks have been reducing their footprint for years, the Wall Street Journal reported.



Some of these so-called community centers come with the usual fixings-teller windows, ATMs, and bankers' offices-but also have spaces where the bank will host small businesses and financial literacy workshops, open to the public,' the report said.



'This is not just 'do-gooding,' this is business,' the JPMorgan chief executive, said in an interview with WSJ.



