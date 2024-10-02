Premier conference spans the globe: London (October 8); Sydney (October 16); NYC (October 23); Houston (October 30); and Paris (November 6-7)

Riverbed, the leader in AI observability, today announced the keynote, customer panel, and breakout session lineup for Riverbed EMPOWEREDx a series of global customer community events focused on practical strategies to empower digital experiences in the era of AI.

LinkedIn: Digital experience, data and practical AI take center stage at Riverbed EMPOWEREDx 2024: https://bit.ly/3zKL8jZ

Today, enterprises are focused on delivering better user experiences and improving IT operations; however, they're challenged with data gaps, visibility blind spots caused by modern IT environments, and implementing AI that works at scale. During EMPOWEREDx 2024, attendees will gain insights to overcome these challenges, and hear how Riverbed's AI-powered Platform and new Observability and Acceleration solutions are enabling IT leaders to implement an enterprise-wide AI strategy to optimize digital experiences and greatly improve IT operations.

The exclusive in-person event will showcase innovative use cases and include a Riverbed Experience Zone with live demos of Riverbed's latest technologies including Aternity Mobile, Unified Agent, Riverbed IQ 2.0, NPM +, as well as Acceleration solutions and more. The EMPOWEREDx events are taking place in: London (October 8); Sydney (October 16); NYC (October 23); Houston (October 30) (Houston); and Paris (November 6-7).

Riverbed speakers, which vary by location, include: Dave Donatelli, CEO; Richard Tworek, CTO; Jim Gargan, CMO; Kris Luhrsen CRO; Charbel Khneisser, VP, Solutions Engineering; Brian Gormley, Director, Solutions Engineering, APJ; and many other business and technical leaders.

Customer speakers and panelists, which also vary by location, include IT leaders from leading organizations across various industry sectors, including: John Hancock, Intel, Fiserv, Ministry of Defense (U.K.), Aon, a top global oil gas company, and many others.

The EMPOWEREDx keynote, Empowering Digital Experiences in the Era of AI, will highlight new AI research, Riverbed's Platform strategy, and innovative solutions that will help organizations solve the data challenge and drive successful AI and digital experience strategies. Each event will also include a Riverbed Futures session, providing an electrifying dive into Riverbed's technology, platform architecture and future roadmap. EMPOWEREDx breakout sessions, which will feature demos, include:

Reimagining IT Operations with AI that Works

Network Observability in the Era of Cloud and Zero Trust

Riverbed Acceleration: Resilient Networking for Cloud, Data Center, and Edge AI

Bringing Full-Fledged Observability to Mobile Devices

Radically Simplifying Agent Management

In addition to a full day of content and learning, the EMPOWEREDx Networking Reception will provide opportunities to connect and interact with IT peers and Riverbed experts. To register for an EMPOWEREDx event, customers can contact their Riverbed representative.

About Riverbed

Riverbed, the leader in AI observability, helps organizations optimize their user's experiences by leveraging AI automation for the prevention, identification, and resolution of IT issues. With over 20 years of experience in data collection and AI and machine learning, Riverbed's open and AI-powered observability platform and solutions optimize digital experiences and greatly improves IT efficiency. Riverbed also offers industry-leading Acceleration solutions that provide fast, agile, secure acceleration of any app, over any network, to users anywhere. Together with our thousands of market-leading customers globally including 95% of the FORTUNE 100 we are empowering next-generation digital experiences. Learn more at riverbed.com

Riverbed and certain other terms used herein are trademarks of Riverbed Technology LLC. All other trademarks used herein belong to their respective owners.

Connect with Riverbed

Facebook

LinkedIn

Riverbed Blog

Riverbed Partner Blog

Riverbed Community

X formerly Twitter (@Riverbed) (@RiverbedPartner)

YouTube

SlideShare

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241002907408/en/

Contacts:

Esther Burciaga

Riverbed Technology

esther.burciaga@riverbed.com