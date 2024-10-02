

PEORIA (dpa-AFX) - Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) and Trimble, Inc. (TRMB) announced Wednesday the extension of their long-standing joint venture agreement that includes expanded grade control solutions and expanded distribution options in the construction sector to accelerate innovation and customer adoption.



Since 2002, the Caterpillar Trimble Control Technologies (CTCT) joint venture has led the industry in grade control solutions, delivering products that contribute to jobsite safety and productivity.



The renewed agreement will increase industry reach and provide customers broader availability of interoperable grade control solutions via a flexible platform for use by Caterpillar, Trimble and other technology providers and equipment manufacturers.



With a strengthened partnership, this agreement enables both Trimble and Caterpillar to increase innovation and differentiation, develop new offerings and pursue new industry and geographic opportunities.



