

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - FCA US LLC posted total sales of 305,294 vehicles in the third quarter of 2024, declined 20% year over year. JEEP brand sales were 144,963 vehicles, down 6% from prior year. RAM brand sales were 108,925 vehicles, down 19%. FIAT brand total U.S. sales increased 118% year over year in the third quarter with the launch of the all-new, all-electric 2024 Fiat 500e.



'At the beginning of third quarter, we introduced an aggressive incentive program across our U.S. brand portfolio that with significant competitive updates made in August and September resulted in the reduction of dealer inventory by over 50,000 units through the end of the quarter, down 11.6%,' said Matt Thompson, head of U.S. retail sales.



The company said, Alfa Romeo Tonale, the brand's first electrified offering introduced to the market in the second half of 2023, sold 1122 units.



