

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Wednesday announced results from a head-to-head study, demonstrating statistically significant overall survival benefit in patients on Erleada at 24 months compared to Enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-sensitive prostate cancer.



The analysis found that patients who initiated Erleada as their first androgen receptor pathway inhibitor had a statistically significant 23 percent reduction in their risk of death at 24 months compared to those on Enzalutamide.



'Erleada is the only ARPI to demonstrate a survival benefit as early as 22 months, as seen in the TITAN study,' noted Luca Dezzani, U.S. Vice President, Medical Affairs, Solid Tumors, Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine.



Currently, JNJ's stock is trading at $161.06, down 0.57 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News