

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR), Wednesday announced a content distribution agreement with NBCUniversal. The deal will add NBCUniversal's Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service for Spectrum TV Select video customers for free.



The customers will get upto $65 per month worth streaming services with their subscription, which will include Peacock, Disney+, ESPN+, Paramount+, AMC+, BET+, ViX, Max and Discovery+.



The financial terms of the multi-year deal have not been disclosed.



Currently, Charter's stock is trading at $330.57, up 0.49 percent on the Nasdaq.



