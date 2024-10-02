

ARLINGTON (dpa-AFX) - BAE Systems Plc. (BA.L), Wednesday announced that the company has received a $6 million Phase 2 contract to develop autonomous network technology for mission-critical communications for the U.S. Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.



The contract follows Phase 1 of the Mission-Integrated Network Control program, which aims to create a secure communications network to support multi-domain operations.



Currently, BAE's stock is trading at 1,297 pence, up 1.81 percent on the London Stock Exchange.



