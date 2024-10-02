

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Researchers from University of California San Diego School of Medicine and the Salk Institute have found that a form of intermittent fasting, called time-restricted eating, could improve the health of adults with metabolic syndrome, a group of conditions that increase the risk of heart disease, diabetes and stroke.



The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, revealed that the time-restricted eating significantly improved key markers of cardiometabolic health, including blood sugar and cholesterol, and hemoglobin A1c.



'Metabolic syndrome, especially when paired with prediabetes, represents a critical tipping point in which the risk for developing type 2 diabetes and heart disease is greatly increased,' said Pam Taub, co-corresponding author of the study and professor of medicine at UC San Diego School of Medicine.



'We're hopeful the findings of this study can help others who are looking to address their metabolic syndrome and reduce their risk for type 2 diabetes.'



For the study, 108 participants were divided into a time-restricted eating group and a control group. Both the groups kept track of their eating patterns with the help of the myCircadianClock mobile app, developed at the Salk Institute.



After three months, patients who had completed the time-restricted eating regimen showed significant improvements in heart health markers without losing lean muscle mass.



Satchidananda Panda, a co-corresponding author of the study and professor at the Salk Institute, explained, 'In time-restricted eating, we are re-engaging the body's natural wisdom and harnessing its daily circadian rhythms to restore metabolism and improve health.'



Taub emphasized that 'lifestyle interventions, such as time-restricted eating, can have a meaningful impact on the trajectory of a person's overall health,' offering a more affordable and sustainable treatment option for managing conditions like metabolic syndrome.



