Clean energy global leader Iberdrola has unveiled its 2024 international volunteer heroes at a prestigious awards ceremony in the UK.

Four Iberdrola professionals from across the UK, Spain, US and Brazil have been recognised for their dedication and service to charity and volunteering initiatives across their countries at the event held at ScottishPower's headquarters in Glasgow. (Photo: Business Wire)

Iberdrola Executive Chairman, Ignacio Galán, joined The Right Honourable Lord Provost and Lord-Lieutenant of Glasgow, Jacqueline McLaren, BBC broadcaster Sally Magnusson and representatives from across the charitable sector, to celebrate the efforts of the winners alongside Iberdrola's commitment to charity and volunteering.

Pola Michalska, John Schenck, Layla Rebeca Gomes Costa and David Aldazabal Uncilla, were honoured at the event for their efforts.

Chairman Galán said their selfless support for charity was a credit to them and he was proud social impact is on par with economic delivery for Iberdrola.

He said: "By volunteering, our employees help build stronger, more resilient communities, fostering a sense of unity and shared purpose. Their efforts have made a difference to the health and happiness of people across the world.

"They exemplify the spirit that is at the heart of Iberdrola's culture. Their dedication and hard work are a testament to the transformative power of volunteering. It is a force that can change lives, uplift communities, and create a ripple effect of positive change."

Pola Michalska scooped the Education Award for the UK for her efforts to support thefight against cancer, a cause very close to her heart due to personal experiences with the disease. The LLB Law graduate shaved her head to raise funds for Cancer Research UK and donated her hair to The Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs for children and young people.

ScottishPower and Cancer Research UK joined forces in 2012 with the aim of raising £5m over three years with ScottishPower raising over £40m for life saving cancer research.

She said: "Being able to volunteer and support causes that are close to my heart has been incredibly fulfilling. The support from colleagues at ScottishPower and the generosity of everyone who donated has been overwhelming.

"It's amazing to see how our collective efforts can make such a significant difference in the lives of so many people. I'm proud to be part of a company that values helping people and supports its employees to volunteer in their communities."

Fellow award winner John Schenck is the most active and vocal supporter of volunteering initiatives at Iberdrola's US business, Avangrid. He took the Engagement and Promotion Award after inspiring culture of giving back, helping deliver 1,330 hours of volunteer time and 157 volunteers.

He said: "Volunteering is a powerful way to connect with our community and make a real difference. At Avangrid, we believe that our commitment to service extends beyond our professional roles, and it's this spirit of volunteerism that truly defines us."

Safety and Health at Work Technician Layla Rebeca Gomes Costa, of Neoenergia, played a significant role in raising awareness about the risks and dangers of the electricity grid in Brazil and organises book collections and reads to children in schools throughout the year.

She said: "Volunteering has always been a way for me to give back to the community and make a real difference. At Neoenergia I've found a platform that supports my passion for education and community safety. Seeing the positive impact of our efforts, especially on children's lives, is incredibly rewarding and motivates me to continue this important work."

David Aldazabal Uncilla won the Environment Award for his work on a forest recovery initiative in the Urdaibai Biosphere Reserve in Spain. Since the project started almost 10,000 trees of 25 different native species have been planted by volunteers, including David, and he frequently encourages friends, family, and colleagues to join him in reforestation projects, environmental cleanups, and biodiversity conservation activities.

He said: "I'm really proud to receive this award. Volunteering has given me the opportunity to make a tangible difference in my community and beyond. It's incredibly rewarding to see the positive impact of our efforts, whether it's planting trees, cleaning natural areas, or supporting vulnerable groups."

More than a quarter of Iberdrola's workforce volunteers every year as part of its programmes with more than 10m people benefiting from its actions across 24 different countries.

