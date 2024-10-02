

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, Canon Inc.(CAJ) and Canon U.S.A., Inc. along with Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), and Amazon.com Services LLC launched a joint trademark infringement lawsuit in the U.S. against 18 selling accounts for selling counterfeit toner cartridges in the Amazon store.



The case, filed in the District Court for the Western District of Washington, intends to protect customers from fake and potentially unsafe products.



