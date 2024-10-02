

ROME (dpa-AFX) - TIM Group (TIAOF.PK, TI), an Italian telecom company, announced that it has received a non-binding offer for the purchase of Sparkle from the Ministry of Economy and Finance and Retelit, a subsidiary of the Asterion Fund. The proposal values Sparkle at 700 million euros and will remain valid until October 15. It will be presented to TIM's Board of Directors for review following the completion of preliminary evaluation activities.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News