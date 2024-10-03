

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At this year's Sika Capital Markets Day in Zurich, themed 'Unlock Growth - Durability and Circularity in Construction and Industry,' Sika's management presented key initiatives aimed at future growth.



The company's chief executive officer Thomas Hasler emphasized that increasing demands for durability and circularity are reshaping the industry. Today's infrastructure often incurs high maintenance costs, and poorly constructed or inadequately maintained structures can result in failures and significant repair expenses, along with negative environmental and social consequences.



As a response, many building projects are being designed to utilize fewer resources, with owners prioritizing sustainable and durable products that consider the total cost of ownership. The focus on creating long-lasting structures and achieving full circularity in construction is becoming paramount. Sika, with its innovative capabilities, is positioned to lead this global transformation.



