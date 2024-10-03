

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), an IT company said on Thursday that it will collaborate with Fujitsu Limited (FJTSY.PK) to develop green AI computing technology and liquid-cooled datacenter solutions.



Supermicro will develop and market a platform with Fujitsu's future Arm-based Fujitsu-Monaka processor that is designed for high-performance and energy efficiency and targeted for release in 2027.



The two parties will also partner to develop liquid-cooled systems for HPC, Gen AI, and next-generation green data centers.



Charles Liang, CEO of Supermicro, said: 'The two companies will focus on green IT designs with energy-saving architectures, such as liquid cooling rack scale PnP, to minimize technology's environmental impact.'



Fujitsu and Supermicro will utilize their expertise to further develop rack-scale liquid cooling solutions to meet the growing demand from data centers and others.



Further, by integrating Fujitsu's Fujitsu-Monaka processor, the two companies will realize performance and power efficiency while also pursuing high reliability, security, and ease of use to implement green AI infrastructure.



Fujitsu-Monaka is a processor based on the Arm instruction set architecture, employing cutting-edge 2-nanometer technology.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News