Das Instrument 5MP US59564R7089 BIODEXA PHARMA S. LS-,02 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.10.2024

The instrument 5MP US59564R7089 BIODEXA PHARMA S. LS-,02 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.10.2024



Das Instrument 69P FR0010380626 PROLOGUE S.A.INH.B EO-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.10.2024

The instrument 69P FR0010380626 PROLOGUE S.A.INH.B EO-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2024



Das Instrument 7HW SE0015812516 WYLD NETWORKS AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.10.2024 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 04.10.2024

The instrument 7HW SE0015812516 WYLD NETWORKS AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 03.10.2024 and ex capital adjustment on 04.10.2024



Das Instrument 6W8 US2920343033 EMPIRE PETROLEUM DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 03.10.2024

The instrument 6W8 US2920343033 EMPIRE PETROLEUM DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 03.10.2024

