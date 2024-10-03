

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has unveiled deep discounts and millions of early holiday deals worldwide from top categories for Prime Members during Prime Big Deal Days, ahead of the upcoming holiday season.



Starting October 8, the e-commerce giant is offering some of its lowest prices of the year so far on select products in various categories of electronics, home, toys, beauty, and apparel. New deals will be dropping as often as every five minutes during select periods throughout the event.



To help customers kick off the holiday shopping season, the company comes with early holiday deals from premium beauty brands like Clinique, Dr. Barbara Sturm, and Kiehl's.



They can save up to 40 percent on select electronics from brands like Sonos, Bose, and Samsung, and up to 60 percent on select toys from brands like Nerf, Star Wars, and American Girl.



Further, savings of up to 50 percent is available on popular hosting, decor, and home essentials from KitchenAid, Ninja, Breville, Nearly Natural, and Shark.



The offers in the Prime Big Deal Days include products from top brands like New Balance, Dyson, Disney, LEGO, and Barbie; deals on Amazon-exclusive products from brands like Beats, Conair, and Casper; apparel for the whole family starting at $5; and toys for under $5.



Prime members can also save on last minute Halloween costumes and accessories from Rubies and Tipsy Elves.



The customers can save up to 55 percent on select Amazon devices, skincare and makeup from TruSkin and Bossy Cosmetics, as well as select cookware from Staub. They can save up to 50 percent on children's clothes from The Children's Place and Simple Joys by Carter, and on toothbrushes and whitening strips from Oral-B and Crest.



Philips Sonicare power toothbrushes and power flossers will be available with up to 45 percent off, as well as Ego Power+ products including Leaf and Snow Blowers.



Further, customers can save up to 50 percent on popular print books.



More than 60 percent of sales in Amazon's store comes from independent sellers, and Prime members can save big on thousands of deals on small businesses products in Amazon's store during Prime Big Deal Days.



Further, new this holiday season, Rufus, Amazon's AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, would help customers discover the perfect present, making holiday shopping easier than ever before.



Carmen Nestares Pleguezuelo, vice president of North America Marketing & Prime Tech at Amazon, said, 'We're excited to help Prime members get started on their holiday shopping with savings on holiday essentials as well as a broad selection of gifts at some of our lowest prices during Prime Big Deal Days. With new deals dropping throughout the event from top brands to small businesses across more than 35 categories, our curated selection and helpful discovery features like Inspire and Rufus make it easy for Prime members to get a head start on holiday shopping.'



