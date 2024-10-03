Anzeige
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
GiG Software P.L.C. - Notification of trade by Board Member Andreas Soneby

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andreas Soneby, a primary insider and Board Member of GiG Software P.L.C. (GiG) has acquired 30,000 Swedish Depository Receipts (SDR) in GiG at a price of SEK 4.60 per SDR. After this transaction, Andreas Soneby holds 30,000 SDRs in GiG.

For further information, please contact:

Richard Carter, CEO Platform & Sportsbook
Phil Richards, CFO Platform & Sportsbook
ir@gig.com

About GiG

GiG is a B2B iGaming technology company that provides solutions, products, and services to iGaming Operators. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability for its partners, with a focus on product

innovation and scalable technology. GiG's vision is "To lead the industry as a top platform provider." GiG is headquartered in Malta. www.gig.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/gig-software-p-l-c/r/gig-software-p-l-c----notification-of-trade-by-board-member-andreas-soneby,c4046467

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/23269/4046467/3037263.pdf

Release

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gig-software-plc---notification-of-trade-by-board-member-andreas-soneby-302266605.html

