GiG Software PLC: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of GiG Software P.L.C.

12 June 2025

GiG Software Plc

("GiG" or the "Company")

Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of GiG Software P.L.C.

GiG Software Plc (First North: GiG SDB), a leading B2B iGaming technology company, held its Extraordinary General Meeting on Thursday, 12 June 2025, at which, the meeting resolved to approve the revised Memorandum and Articles of Associated as published on https://www.gig.com/corporate-governance/articles-of-association/ ("New M&A") and authorised the company secretary and/or any one director of the Company, acting singly, to:

make any amendments to the New M&A as directed by the Malta Business Registry

execute the New M&A for and on behalf of the Company

to issue a certified extract of this resolution

file the New M&A and the aforementioned extract with the Malta Business Registry, and/or any other competent authority, as may be required in terms of law.

In terms of Clause 135 of the Companies Act (Cap 386), and Article 11.37 of the Articles of Association of the Company, the required majority for the purposes of this Meeting was not less than 75% in nominal value of the shares represented and entitled to vote at the Meeting, or if more than half in nominal value of all the shares having the right to vote at the meeting was represented at the Meeting, a simple majority in nominal value of such shares so represented shall suffice.

The number of shares represented and entitled to vote at this Meeting corresponded to 37.37% of total shares entitled to vote at the Meeting, of which 100% voted in favour of the sole extraordinary resolution presented. Therefore, the resolution was approved.

Full minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting can be found enclosed and also on the company's website: https://www.gig.com/corporate-governance/shareholder-meetings/.

By Order of the Board

Claudio Caruana

Company Secretary ir@gig.com

