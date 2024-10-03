

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in September to the lowest level in more than three years, the Federal Statistical Office reported Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 0.8 percent on a yearly basis in September, slower than the 1.1 percent rise in August. Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to remain stable at 1.1 percent.



Further, this was the lowest inflation since July 2021, when prices had risen 0.7 percent.



Transport costs continued to decline by 2.3 percent from last year, and those of clothing and footwear slid by 1.3 percent.



Prices for household goods and services were 3.5 percent less expensive, while costs for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose only 0.2 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.3 percent in September after remaining stagnant in the previous month. The expected fall was 0.1 percent.



