Quantum Computing Inc. Reports Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Financial Results

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Computing Inc. ("QCi" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, integrated photonics and quantum optics technology company, today released financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024, which contain restated financial results for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023.

Dr William McGann, Chief Executive Officer of QCi, commented, "During the first half of 2024, we strengthened our position in the quantum computing landscape. Our progress on establishing our U.S.-based Thin Film Lithium Niobate (TFLN) foundry is proceeding well, marking a critical step toward positioning QCi as a leader in the growing optical chip market. Our partnerships continued to evolve, highlighted by our successful product sale to Johns Hopkins University and ongoing collaboration with NASA. I'm also pleased to announce that with the filing of these financial results, we have taken key steps to regain compliance with Nasdaq and are now caught up with our Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reporting requirements. Like some other companies that experienced delays due to forced auditor transitions, we've navigated this process effectively while ensuring adherence to best practices. We are now well-positioned to continue advancing our mission."

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights:

Second quarter 2024 revenues totaled approximately $183,000 (32% gross margin) compared to $112,000 (54% gross margin) generated in the second quarter 2023. The increase in revenues was due to increased contractual sales. The decrease in gross margin was nearly entirely the result of revenue in the current period being primarily comprised of customized research and development as compared to consulting services revenue in the prior period.

Second quarter 2024 operating expenses totaled $5.3 million compared to the previous year's second quarter operating expenses of $7.0 million. The 24% period-over-period decrease is primarily a result of the Company's disciplined strategy to minimize general and administrative expenses as well as net reductions in stock-based compensation.

The Company reported a net loss available to common stockholders of $5.2 million, or $(0.06) per basic share for the second quarter of 2024, compared to a net loss available to common stockholders of $7.6 million or $(0.12) per basic share for the same period of the previous year.

Total assets at June 30, 2024 were $76.0 million, increasing from $74.4 million at December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents at June 30, 2024 increased $0.5 million from year-end 2023 to $2.5 million. Subsequent to the close of the quarter, the Company raised net proceeds of $7.0 million in a secured convertible debt financing.

Total liabilities at June 30, 2024 were $3.6 million, a decrease of approximately $2.1 million compared to year-end 2023, driven primarily by the Company's monthly repayment of its unsecured debt, which was paid in full in the first quarter of 2024, and sizable reduction in accrued expenses reflecting the issuance of restricted stock grants.

As of June 30, 2024, the Company had shareholders' equity totaling $65.5 million.

Second Quarter 2024 Operational Highlights

Successful Quantum LiDAR Prototype Sale: QCi executed the sale of a quantum LiDAR prototype to Johns Hopkins University for $200,000. This sale marked a significant advancement in underwater LiDAR technology and showcases the commercial potential of QCi's quantum solutions across diverse applications.

QCi executed the sale of a quantum LiDAR prototype to Johns Hopkins University for $200,000. This sale marked a significant advancement in underwater LiDAR technology and showcases the commercial potential of QCi's quantum solutions across diverse applications. Enhanced Sales Strategy: QCi appointed Richard Nelson as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Pouya Dianet as Director of TFLN Optical Chip Sales to accelerate market penetration and expand global sales of QCi's quantum technologies.

QCi appointed Richard Nelson as Senior Vice President of Business Development and Pouya Dianet as Director of TFLN Optical Chip Sales to accelerate market penetration and expand global sales of QCi's quantum technologies. TFLN Foundry Progress: The Company continues to advance its strategic initiative to establish the first U.S.-based TFLN fabrication facility in Tempe, Arizona, a key element of QCi's long-term strategy to become a leader in the optical chip market, and to secure offtake agreements for future chip sales from the foundry.

The Company continues to advance its strategic initiative to establish the first U.S.-based TFLN fabrication facility in Tempe, Arizona, a key element of QCi's long-term strategy to become a leader in the optical chip market, and to secure offtake agreements for future chip sales from the foundry. Subsequent to the Quarter: In line with the Company's initiative to expand its partnerships with government agencies and laboratories, QCi announced the extension of its Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL). This strategic collaborative agreement focuses on QCi's new entropy quantum optimization machine, Dirac-3, and its capabilities to quickly and efficiently solve highly complex problems associated with quantum simulations, social networks, protein structure prediction, and telecommunications.

Additionally, the Company filed with the SEC its Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ending March 31, 2024, which contains restated financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2023. As previously disclosed, following the entry of a cease-and-desist order by the SEC against the Company's former auditor, BF Borgers CPA PC, the Company engaged a new independent registered public accounting firm, BPM LLP, to reaudit 2023 and 2022 financial results and the quarterly financial results released today. While the auditor transition was the primary reason for the delay in our March 31, 2024 and June 30, 2024, quarterly filings, we do not expect any further delays going forward.

Quantum Computing Inc. (QCi) (Nasdaq: QUBT) is an innovative, integrated photonics company that provides accessible and affordable quantum machines to the world today. QCi products are designed to operate at room temperature and low power at an affordable cost. The Company's portfolio of core technology and products offer unique capabilities in the areas of high-performance computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity as well as remote sensing applications.

QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited, in thousands, except par value data)



June 30,



December 31,





2024



2023

Assets











Current assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 2,526



$ 2,059

Accounts receivable



56





65

Inventory



266





73

Loans receivable, net of provision for credit losses of $295 and $279



295





279

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



272





180

Total current assets



3,415





2,656

Property and equipment, net



5,387





2,870

Operating lease right-of-use assets



923





1,051

Intangible assets, net



10,524





12,076

Goodwill



55,573





55,573

Other non-current assets



133





129

Total assets

$ 75,955



$ 74,355



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current liabilities















Accounts payable

$ 1,672



$ 1,462

Accrued expenses



327





639

Financial liabilities, net of issuance costs



-





1,925

Deferred revenue



104





-

Other current liabilities



790





786

Total current liabilities



2,893





4,812

Operating lease liabilities



708





840

Total liabilities



3,601





5,652

Contingencies (see Note 10)















Mezzanine equity



6,829





-

Stockholders' equity















Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 1,550 shares Series A Preferred authorized; 1,241















and 1,490 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31,















2023, respectively; 3,080 shares of Series B Preferred Stock authorized; no shares















issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023



-





-

Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized; 94,416 and 77,451















shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023,















respectively



9





8

Additional paid-in capital



209,086





200,635

Accumulated deficit



(143,570)





(131,940)

Total stockholders' equity



65,525





68,703

Total liabilities and mezzanine and stockholders' equity

$ 75,955



$ 74,355



QUANTUM COMPUTING INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited, in thousands, except per share data)









Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended





June 30,



June 30,





2024



2023



2024



2023











(Restated)









(Restated)

Total revenue

$ 183



$ 112



$ 210



$ 233

Cost of revenue



125





51





141





107

Gross profit



58





61





69





126

Research and development



2,094





2,466





4,315





4,650

Sales and marketing



429





385





880





812

General and administrative



2,802





4,168





6,459





7,718

Operating expenses



5,325





7,019





11,654





13,180

Loss from operations



(5,267)





(6,958)





(11,585)





(13,054)

Non-operating income (expense)































Interest and other income



73





61





110





93

Interest expense, net



-





(537)





(155)





(963)

Change in value of warrant liability



-





17





-





370

Loss before income tax provision



(5,194)





(7,417)





(11,630)





(13,554)

Income tax provision



-





-





-





-

Net loss



(5,194)





(7,417)





(11,630)





(13,554)



































Less: Series A convertible preferred stock dividends



-





(215)





-





(431)

Net loss available to common stockholders

$ (5,194)



$ (7,632)



$ (11,630)



$ (13,985)



































Loss per share - basic and diluted

$ (0.06)



$ (0.12)



$ (0.13)



$ (0.23)

Weighted average shares used in computing net loss per































common share - basic and dilutive



93,550





62,667





87,185





60,832





































SOURCE Quantum Computing Inc.