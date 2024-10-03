

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - President Joe Biden said he does not support a potential attack on Iran's nuclear sites by Israel.



He was replying to a reporter's question before Air Force One departure at Joint Base Andrews Wednesday.



At the same time, Biden added that Israel 'has a right to respond. It should be a proportional response.' He told reporters that G7 leaders will be discussing with the Israelis 'what they're going to do'.



Israel said 15 Hezbollah militants were killed in overnight air strikes on central Beirut.



Lebanese officials put the death toll at six.



The Israel Defense Forces said its warplanes 'precisely struck the Bint Jbeil municipality building in which Hezbollah terrorists were operating, alongside large quantities of Hezbollah weapons stored in the building.'



'As part of the strike, approximately 15 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated.'



IDF warned on Thursday morning that air strikes would continue in Southern Lebanon.



Separately, IDF announced the death of its eight soldiers in fighting against the Iran-backed terrorist outfit in southern Lebanon on Wednesday.



