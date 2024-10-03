

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell has announced that President Joe Biden made additional disaster assistance available to three states to supplement recovery efforts in the areas affected by Tropical Storm Helene.



The President authorized the federal cost-share to be increased from 75 percent to 100 percent for the first 180 days of the incident period for North Carolina.



For Florida and Georgia, federal cost-share will be increased from 75 percent to 100 percent for the first 90 days of the incident period.



Biden has approved federal disaster assistance that is available for survivors in designated counties in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.



On Wednesday, the President approved a Major Disaster declaration for 24 counties and cities in Virginia. This is in addition to declaration for areas of Georgia, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.



According to FEMA, survivors can apply for assistance in three ways: online by visiting disasterassistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362 or on the FEMA App.



Wednesday, President Biden met with community leaders and first responders in North Carolina while Vice President Kamala Harris visited areas affected by the hurricane in Georgia.



First responders across local and state governments, the private sector, nonprofits, faith-based organizations and the federal agencies continue working to address the immediate needs of survivors and their communities.



More than 100 people died in the devastating floods caused by Hurricane Helene in the Carolinas, Georgia, Florida, Virginia and Tennessee.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News