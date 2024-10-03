The energy company announced plans to invest extensively in large-scale battery business in response to the growing demand for flexibility, adding 500 MW of battery storage annually. From ESS News As renewable energy sources like solar and wind continue to dominate the landscape, the need for flexibility in the power grid has never been greater. Enter Vattenfall, ready to make its mark on the energy storage scene. "We anticipate a significant increase in battery storage capacity, particularly for short-term daily flexibility requirements. System flexibility is crucial for stabilizing grids and ...

