SOBR Safe, Inc.: India, Italy and Australia: SOBRsafe Provides International Update

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) ("SOBRsafe"), provider of next-generation transdermal alcohol detection solutions, today provided an update on the opportunity for international expansion across three foundational markets. In each case below, SOBRsafe was approached by the interested party to engage our technologies.

India

A critical infrastructure developer has selected SOBRsafe for a paid proof-of-concept installation in a public, safety-sensitive facility. The SOBRcheck stationary device will be evaluated for uniform employee screening at points of entry. The developer owns and operates a portfolio of infrastructure assets across India and Southeast Asia.

"Nowhere is alcohol safety more important than in critical infrastructure, and almost 1 in 5 Indian drinkers has alcohol dependence," stated SOBRsafe CEO and Chairman Dave Gandini. "Through this initial installation we seek to establish a new standard for alcohol screening in India, providing value to employers while saving lives."

Italy

A global employer has selected SOBRsafe for a paid proof-of-concept application of its SOBRsure wristband for the company's fleet drivers in Italy. Across its European operations, the company leverages a fleet of over 10,000 vehicles. In general, more than 6 million people work in commercial transport in Europe alone.

Continued Gandini, "SOBRsure is ideal for remote continuous monitoring of fleet drivers, verifying both location and sobriety at all times. The European Union is aggressively pursuing "Vision Zero" - the elimination of fatalities and serious injuries on EU roads by 2050. As in many European countries, Italy already has a zero tolerance law for commercial drivers - no level of alcohol is permitted. SOBRsure can help European employers demonstrate compliance in real-time, in a passive, non-invasive manner."

Australia/New Zealand

As previously reported, SOBRsafe has initiated sales activities in Australia and New Zealand via a channel partnership with the region's leading drug and alcohol testing service provider. Courts in both countries have now approved SOBRsafe's technology for use in family law cases, and have made available economic assistance where necessary.

"This legal approval is significant for two reasons," concluded Gandini. "First, it empowers our partner to market to the more than 7,000 family law attorneys in the region*. Second, it gives SOBRsafe a template for expansion into the family law vertical here in the U.S. We are pleased with the groundwork now established in Australia and New Zealand.

"Based on the outcomes of these opportunities, we will evaluate the potential for strategic international expansion at the end of First Quarter 2025."

About SOBRsafe

Alcohol misuse is the fourth leading cause of preventable death in America, and the seventh worldwide. Yet prevention and monitoring solutions have not kept pace with this epidemic. Legacy technologies are invasive and inefficient, unhygienic and unconnected. There has to be a better way.

Enter SOBRsafe. Our advanced transdermal (touch-based) technology detects and instantaneously reports the presence of alcohol as emitted through a user's skin - no breath, blood or urine sample is required. With a powerful backend data platform, SOBRsafe provides next generation, passive detection technology for the behavioral health, judicial and consumer markets, and for licensing and integration.

The SOBRsafe technology is commercially available for point-of-care screening (SOBRcheck) and continuous monitoring (SOBRsure). At SOBRsafe, our mission is to create better outcomes and save lives. To learn more, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

