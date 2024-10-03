

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Loblaw Companies Ltd. (L.TO) on Thursday launched another exciting new program designed to help customers cook up a storm and save money doing it.



With the new Collect & Save BIG program, customers can earn stamps which they can redeem towards fantastic discounts on high-quality Swiss design cookware, simply by doing their everyday shopping.



Starting October 3, 2024 customers can receive one stamp for every $20 spent before applicable taxes in a single transaction at participating Loblaw grocery banners. When you collect and redeem 20 stamps, customers will get a staggering 75% off one (1) piece of Kuhn Rikkon Swiss Design cookware. The program runs while supplies last.



Customers can collect stamps digitally by opting into the program as a PC Optimum member through the PC Optimum app or by using physical cards available in-store, ensuring everyone has an opportunity to participate in the program.



This new program, in addition to existing value programs like Hit of the Month, PC Optimum, and In-store and flyer promotions, represents one more way for Canadians to find value at Loblaw grocery banners.



The Collect & Save BIG program is available in all Real Canadian Superstore, No Frills, Maxi, Your Independent Grocer, Real Atlantic Superstore, Loblaws, Zehrs, Fortinos, Provigo, valu-mart, and Dominion Stores in Newfoundland and Labrador. Customers can start collecting and redeeming their stamps on October 3, 2024.



