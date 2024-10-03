

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Thursday's pre-market trading (as of 08.00 A.M. ET).



In the Green



AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) is up over 36% at $5.32. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (WHLR) is up over 29% at $17.31. EVgo, Inc. (EVGO) is up over 12% at $4.42. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (JZ) is up over 11% at $1.24. AMTD IDEA Group (AMTD) is up over 10% at $1.72. Soluna Holdings, Inc. (SLNHP) is up over 8% at $5.00. Xiao-I Corporation (AIXI) is up over 6% at $6.03. GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) is up over 5% at $2.23. Mynaric AG (MYNA) is up over 5% at $1.42.



In the Red



ALT5 Sigma Corporation (ALTS) is down over 21% at $1.40. Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (DUO) is down over 18% at $3.57. Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) is down over 13% at $4.19. Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) is down over 11% at $18.66. Youdao, Inc. (DAO) is down over 11% at $5.24. Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (XIN) is down over 10% at $5.58. Treasure Global Inc. (TGL) is down over 10% at $1.26. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (HIMS) is down over 8% at $17.25. QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) is down over 8% at $3.54. EON Resources Inc. (EONR) is down over 7% at $1.51. Quhuo Limited (QH) is down over 7% at $1.29. UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) is down over 6% at $7.53. Pheton Holdings Ltd (PTHL) is down over 6% at $6.04.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2024 AFX News