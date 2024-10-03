The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Foretell Reality Extends Partnership With Nova Southeastern University For An AI Based Immersive Training System

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 /The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) (Glimpse") a diversified Immersive Technology platform company providing enterprise-focused Extended Reality ("XR") and Spatial Computing software and services, announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary company - Foretell Reality - entered into a potential six figure development and commercialization partnership extension with Nova Southeastern University ("NSU") to collaboratively develop a simulation and assessment platform that enables learners to practice various professional skills (e.g., negotiation practice, client management, audit interviews, human resource counseling), through conversation and interaction with AI-powered characters in immersive settings leveraging Virtual Reality ("VR") and AI technologies.

The platform will enable simulation builders to create flexible training scenarios, including the ability to define a range of expertise levels, biographical details, and behavioral attributes for the AI characters. Additionally, the platform will apply AI tools to automatically analyze, evaluate and provide feedback on a learners' substantive and behavioral performance.

Role-play simulations in VR provide powerful learning opportunities by allowing participants to practice real-world skills in safe, controlled environments. Immersive simulations foster deeper engagement and improve knowledge retention by replicating complex interpersonal dynamics and situational challenges that are difficult to recreate in traditional learning settings. By receiving immediate feedback, learners can refine their skills more effectively, which is particularly valuable for professional training where practical experience is crucial for success.

Andy Rosman, dean of NSU's H. Wayne Huizenga College of Business and Entrepreneurship, commented: "NSU continues to push the boundaries of higher education technology. We are excited to continue to expand our technology partnership with The Glimpse Group, as we seek to leverage powerful XR technology, now in combination with AI, to further impactful, cutting edge, learning tools."

"The development and integration of AI capabilities into our Immersive technology training tools represents a leap forward in the depth and effectiveness of training simulations" said Lyron Bentovim, CEO of Glimpse. "We are excited to extend our work with NSU, whose innovative approach to higher learning allows their students to effectively develop real word skills in the classroom in a way which better prepares them for real life situations."

About Nova Southeastern University (NSU)

Florida's largest private research university, NSU was established in 1964 in Fort Lauderdale with a focus on graduate and professional education. Now with 14 colleges and nine campus locations spanning seven cities in Florida plus Denver, Colorado, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, NSU delivers more than 150 undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree programs and will generate a $5-billion economic impact to the state of Florida by 2025. Visit Fast Facts for more information.

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ: VRAR) is a diversified Immersive technology platform company, providing enterprise-focused Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality and Spatial Computing software & services. Glimpse's unique business model provides scale and a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into this emerging industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

