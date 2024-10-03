Tonogold Resources, Inc.: Tonogold Posts Presentation Detailing the JAG Minerals Acquisition

Highlights

TONOGOLD highlights the historic, low risk districts of uranium and vanadium production close to existing mineral production and processing.

The Company will seek to accelerate the exploration, development and production of these critically important minerals.

TONOGOLD Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:TNGL) ("TONOGOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that it has posted a presentation on its website detailing the previously announced acquisition of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd. This acquisition is the culmination of 12 months of work by both the TONOGOLD and JAG teams and, TONOGOLD believes, will lead to a leader in the uranium industry.

The presentation can be accessed via this link: https://tonogold.com/corporate/presentation/

TONOGOLD CEO William Hunter stated: "We're pleased to be moving this transaction forward and look forward to operating these assets upon closing. The strategic importance of nuclear power in an increasingly electrified economy makes the assets uniquely attractive and we are very optimistic about the future of Uranium American Resources going forward."

SOURCE: Tonogold Resources, Inc.