Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Citibank sagt $3.000 Gold voraus: Lernen Sie das Unternehmen kennen, das sich seit Jahren darauf vorbereitet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A119B0 | ISIN: US8903082084 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TONOGOLD RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TONOGOLD RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
03.10.2024 15:02 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tonogold Resources, Inc.: Tonogold Posts Presentation Detailing the JAG Minerals Acquisition

Highlights

  • TONOGOLD highlights the historic, low risk districts of uranium and vanadium production close to existing mineral production and processing.

  • The Company will seek to accelerate the exploration, development and production of these critically important minerals.

WOODLAND HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / TONOGOLD Resources Inc. (OTC PINK:TNGL) ("TONOGOLD" or the "Company") is pleased to inform shareholders that it has posted a presentation on its website detailing the previously announced acquisition of JAG Minerals Pty Ltd. This acquisition is the culmination of 12 months of work by both the TONOGOLD and JAG teams and, TONOGOLD believes, will lead to a leader in the uranium industry.

The presentation can be accessed via this link: https://tonogold.com/corporate/presentation/

TONOGOLD CEO William Hunter stated: "We're pleased to be moving this transaction forward and look forward to operating these assets upon closing. The strategic importance of nuclear power in an increasingly electrified economy makes the assets uniquely attractive and we are very optimistic about the future of Uranium American Resources going forward."

Enquiries

For further information, please contact:

William Hunter
Interim CEO Tonogold Resources Inc
M: +1 203 856 7285
E: bhunter@tonogold.com

SOURCE: Tonogold Resources, Inc.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.