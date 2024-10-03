Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 3, 2024) - TMX Group's equity exchanges, Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV), today announced the kick off of the TSX Canada Market Open Series on October 7 and 8, 2024 in Atlantic Canada.

High Liner Foods Incorporated (TSX: HLF) (High Liner Foods), a leading North American value-added frozen seafood company, will open the market from Lunenburg on Monday, October 7 in celebration of the company's 125th anniversary and over 50 years listed on TSX. On Tuesday, October 8, local-area life sciences companies listed on TSX and TSXV will open the market from the Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub. Representatives from TSX and TSXV will also be meeting with issuers and key stakeholders in the region.

"The market open ceremony is a significant milestone in any public company's journey and being able to bring it to markets, like Atlantic Canada, allows us to connect with market participants across the country," said Loui Anastasopoulos, CEO, Toronto Stock Exchange and Global Head of Capital Formation, TMX Group. "Every market open ceremony provides an opportunity to reflect on important milestones and contributions these companies have made to the Canadian capital markets."

As at August 31, 2024, there were 41 companies from Atlantic Canada listed on TSX and TSXV with a total market capitalization of over $61 billion.

Monday, October 7, 2024 WHAT: High Liner Foods celebrates 125 years and opens the market WHO: Paul Jewer, President & CEO, High Liner Foods

Honourable Susan Corkum-Greek, Minister of Economic Development and MLA, Lunenburg

Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange WHERE: Fisheries Museum of the Atlantic

68 Bluenose Drive

Lunenburg, Nova Scotia WHEN: 8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. EDT/9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. ADT Tuesday, October 8, 2024 WHAT: Market open ceremony celebrating TSX-listed life sciences companies from Nova Scotia WHO: Life sciences companies and ecosystem

Honourable Allan MacMaster, Deputy Premier, Nova Scotia

Rob Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange WHERE: Nova Scotia Health Innovation Hub

1625 Grafton Street

13th floor, South Tower

Halifax, Nova Scotia WHEN: 8:45 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. EDT/9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. ADT

The TSX Canadian Market Open Series will make additional stops in Winnipeg, Calgary, Vancouver and Montreal. To learn more about how to list on TSX or TSXV, please visit www.tsx.com.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (HD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Market Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:29 a.m. ET, and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TMX Trayport and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

