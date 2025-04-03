Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2025) - TMX Group Limited will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025 in the evening of Monday, May 5, 2025. An analyst conference call to review the results will be held at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 6, 2025.

TMX Group's Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders will be held in person at the TMX Market Centre, 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario, and via live audio webcast at 2:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, May 6, 2025. Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxy holders will be permitted to attend the meeting in person or virtually, ask questions and vote, all in real time, provided those attending virtually have logged in to the link below. Please see page 2 of the management information circular for complete details on how to participate in the meeting.

Schedule of Events for May 6, 2025:

Analyst Call: 8:00 a.m. EDT Participants may access the conference call via the webcast link https://www.gowebcasting.com/13902 The audio webcast of the conference call will also be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section. Annual and Special Meeting: 2:00 p.m. EDT TMX Market Centre 120 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, Ontario And via live webcast at: https://virtual-meetings.tsxtrust.com/en/1732 A live audio webcast of the meeting will be available and archived in TMX's shareholder events section.



About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx and TMX VettaFi, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

