Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, Alpha-X & Alpha DRK and Montréal Exchange

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2026) - TMX Group Limited today announced January 2026 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



January 2026 December 2025 January 2025 Volume 19,819,944,916 16,242,244,527 11,704,905,256 Value $433,209,449,124 $382,012,822,955 $286,626,242,040 Transactions 35,674,467 26,919,186 23,229,397







Daily Averages





Volume 943.8 million 792.3 million 532.0 million Value $20,629.0 million $18,634.8 million $13,028.5 million Transactions 1,698,784 1,313,131 1,055,882

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 19,819,944,916 11,704,905,256 +69.3 Value $433,209,449,124 $286,626,242,040 +51.1 Transactions 35,674,467 23,229,397 +53.6







Daily Averages





Volume 943.8 million 532.0 million +77.4 Value $20,629.0 million $13,028.5 million +58.3 Transactions 1,698,784 1,055,882 +60.9

Toronto Stock Exchange



January 2026 December 2025 January 2025 Volume 10,658,103,477 9,486,106,262 7,261,631,489 Value $401,721,587,185 $360,286,533,284 $263,188,159,649 Transactions 29,358,817 22,635,269 20,223,009 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 31,923.52 31,712.76 25,533.10







Daily Averages





Volume 507.5 million 462.7 million 330.1 million Value $19,129.6 million $17,575.0 million $11,963.1 million Transactions 1,398,039 1,104,159 919,228

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 10,658,103,477 7,261,631,489 +46.8 Value $401,721,587,185 $263,188,159,649 +52.6 Transactions 29,358,817 20,223,009 +45.2







Daily Averages





Volume 507.5 million 330.1 million +53.8 Value $19,129.6 million $11,963.1 million +59.9 Transactions 1,398,039 919,228 +52.1

TSX Venture Exchange *



January 2026 December 2025 January 2025 Volume 7,347,760,306 5,362,031,737 3,176,667,761 Value $7,264,947,766 $4,414,555,690 $1,549,461,480 Transactions 3,113,507 1,959,619 820,969 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 1,051.08 987.74 623.75







Daily Averages





Volume 349.9 million 261.6 million 144.4 million Value $345.9 million $215.3 million $70.4 million Transactions 148,262 95,591 37,317

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 7,347,760,306 3,176,667,761 +131.3 Value $7,264,947,766 $1,549,461,480 +368.9 Transactions 3,113,507 820,969 +279.2







Daily Averages





Volume 349.9 million 144.4 million +142.3 Value $345.9 million $70.4 million +391.2 Transactions 148,262 37,317 +297.3

TSX Alpha Exchange



January 2026 December 2025 January 2025 Volume 1,773,953,142 1,364,927,322 1,240,186,241 Value $23,289,330,724 $16,586,344,207 $21,061,043,766 Transactions 3,063,259 2,215,266 2,110,334







Daily Averages





Volume 84.5 million 66.6 million 56.4 million Value $1,109.0 million $809.1 million $957.3 million Transactions 145,869 108,062 95,924

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 1,773,953,142 1,240,186,241 +43.0 Value $23,289,330,724 $21,061,043,766 +10.6 Transactions 3,063,259 2,110,334 +45.2







Daily Averages





Volume 84.5 million 56.4 million +49.9 Value $1,109.0 million $957.3 million +15.8 Transactions 145,869 95,924 +52.1

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK **



January 2026 December 2025 January 2025 Volume 40,127,991 29,179,206 26,419,765 Value $933,583,449 $725,389,774 $827,577,145 Transactions 138,884 109,032 75,085







Daily Averages





Volume 1.9 million 1.4 million 1.2 million Value $44.5 million $35.4 million $37.6 million Transactions 6,614 5,319 3,413

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 40,127,991 26,419,765 +51.9 Value $933,583,449 $827,577,145 +12.8 Transactions 138,884 75,085 +85.0







Daily Averages





Volume 1.9 million 1.2 million +59.1 Value $44.5 million $37.6 million +18.2 Transactions 6,614 3,413 +93.8

Montreal Exchange



January 2026 December 2025 January 2025 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 17,655,627 19,928,614 18,721,658 Open Interest (Contracts) 31,146,380 31,429,744 25,746,375

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume (Contracts) 17,655,627 18,721,658 -5.7 Open Interest (Contracts) 31,146,380 25,746,375 +21.0

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of January 31, 2026. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all January trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/282998

Source: TMX Group Limited