Nicole Rosenberg, Vice President, Governance and Sustainability, TMX Group, alongside the Honourable Caroline Mulroney, President of the Treasury Board of Ontario, and leaders from across the business and capital markets ecosystem, opened the market today to celebrate International Women's Day 2026. The ceremony was held in partnership with the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE) as part of its global Ring the Bell for Gender Equality campaign.





Ring the Bell for Gender Equality is a global initiative that recognizes the important role exchanges and capital markets play in advancing gender equality and inclusive economic opportunity. Each year, exchanges around the world participate in the campaign to highlight efforts to expand women's participation, leadership, and access to capital.

Today's market open reflects TMX Group's ongoing commitment to fostering inclusive growth and supporting strong governance across Canada's capital markets. By convening policymakers, industry leaders, and market participants, TMX Group aims to strengthen collaboration and promote practical solutions that advance women's economic empowerment.

This commitment extends beyond International Women's Day. TMX Group continues to advance initiatives that promote diversity in leadership, including the TMX Director & Officer Open Registry (TMX DOOR), a centralized platform designed to connect experienced and diverse candidates with leadership opportunities while generating valuable data insights into board and management diversity trends. We encourage you to participate by completing the survey on the TMX DOOR website.

Following the ceremony, TMX Group hosted a panel discussion bringing together leaders from across the business and capital markets ecosystem to share perspectives on advancing women's participation, leadership and economic opportunity.

Through initiatives such as Ring the Bell for Gender Equality and TMX DOOR, TMX Group continues to support meaningful dialogue and action that reinforce the role of capital markets as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable economic growth.

