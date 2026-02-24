Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2026) - TMX Group Limited (TSX: X) ("TMX Group") announced today that its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") has been accepted by Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX").

Under the NCIB, TMX Group may purchase up to 2,800,000 of its common shares by way of normal course purchases on Toronto Stock Exchange, representing approximately 1% of the 278,232,220 common shares outstanding on February 20, 2026. The maximum number of shares that can be purchased on the same trading day on TSX is 155,315 shares (25% of the average daily trading volume for the six months ended January 31, 2026, which was 621,261 shares), other than block purchase exceptions. The purchases may commence on February 27, 2026, and will terminate on February 26, 2027, or on such earlier date as TMX Group completes its purchases.

TMX Group will make purchases in accordance with TSX requirements and the price TMX Group will pay for any such common shares will be the market price of such shares at the time of acquisition. All purchases will be effected through the facilities of TSX. All repurchased shares will be cancelled. TMX Group has not purchased any of its shares in the past 12 months.

TMX Group also entered into a pre-defined plan with its designated broker to allow for the repurchase of common shares at times when TMX Group ordinarily would not be active in the market due to its own internal trading blackout periods, insider trading rules or otherwise.

TMX Group believes that the purchase of common shares from time to time can be undertaken at prices that make the acquisition of such shares an appropriate use of available funds and an appropriate mechanism for returning capital to its shareholders.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release of TMX Group contains "forward-looking information" (as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation) that is based on expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and other factors that management believes to be relevant as of the date of this press release. Often, but not always, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects," "is expected," "targeted," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," or variations or the negatives of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or not be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its nature, requires us to make assumptions and is subject to significant risks and uncertainties which may give rise to the possibility that our expectations or conclusions will not prove to be accurate and that our assumptions may not be correct.

Examples of forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits of the NCIB and the number of shares, if any that will be purchased under the NCIB which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These risks include, but are not limited to:

Examples of forward-looking information in this press release include, but are not limited to, the expected benefits of and the number of shares, if any, that will be purchased under the NCIB, which are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to: the competitive landscape in which we operate, the economic performance in Canada and globally, our earnings and free cash flow, our debt levels and target leverage ratio and covenants under TMX Group's revolving credit facility, which among other factors may affect our ability or decision to purchase shares under the NCIB.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. We have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those current expectations described in forward-looking information. However, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended and that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from current expectations. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. These factors are not intended to represent a complete list of the factors that could affect us. A description of the above-mentioned items is contained in the section "Enterprise Risk Management" of our 2025 annual MD&A.

About TMX Group (TSX:X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285120

Source: TMX Group Limited