Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - TMX Group Limited today announced February 2026 trading statistics for its marketplaces - Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange (Alpha), including Alpha-X & Alpha DRK, and Montréal Exchange (MX).

All TMX Equities Marketplaces *



February 2026 January 2026 February 2025 Volume 16,337,914,306 19,819,944,916 11,544,727,725 Value $426,134,446,369 $433,209,449,124 $290,395,079,720 Transactions 33,311,291 35,674,467 23,136,721 Daily Averages





Volume 859.9 million 943.8 million 607.6 million Value $22,428.1 million $20,629.0 million $15,284.0 million Transactions 1,753,226 1,698,784 1,217,722

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 36,157,859,222 23,249,632,981 +55.5 Value $859,343,895,493 $577,021,321,760 +48.9 Transactions 68,985,758 46,366,118 +48.8 Daily Averages





Volume 903.9 million 567.1 million +59.4 Value $21,483.6 million $14,073.7 million +52.7 Transactions 1,724,644 1,130,881 +52.5

Toronto Stock Exchange



February 2026 January 2026 February 2025 Volume 10,032,758,420 10,658,103,477 7,481,544,454 Value $399,864,500,280 $401,721,587,185 $267,648,247,481 Transactions 28,449,445 29,358,817 20,259,448 S&P/TSX Composite Index Close ^ 34,339.99 31,923.52 25,393.45 Daily Averages





Volume 528.0 million 507.5 million 393.8 million Value $21,045.5 million $19,129.6 million $14,086.7 million Transactions 1,497,339 1,398,039 1,066,287

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 20,690,861,897 14,743,175,943 +40.3 Value $801,586,087,465 $530,836,407,130 +51.0 Transactions 57,808,262 40,482,457 +42.8 Daily Averages





Volume 517.3 million 359.6 million +43.9 Value $20,039.7 million $12,947.2 million +54.8 Transactions 1,445,207 987,377 +46.4

TSX Venture Exchange *



February 2026 January 2026 February 2025 Volume 5,003,027,865 7,347,760,306 2,872,041,911 Value $5,206,143,773 $7,264,947,766 $1,475,899,268 Transactions 2,263,289 3,113,507 763,387 S&P/TSX Venture Composite Index Close ^ 1,107.60 1,051.08 614.64 Daily Averages





Volume 263.3 million 349.9 million 151.2 million Value $274.0 million $345.9 million $77.7 million Transactions 119,120 148,262 40,178

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 12,350,788,171 6,048,709,672 +104.2 Value $12,471,091,539 $3,025,360,748 +312.2 Transactions 5,376,796 1,584,356 +239.4







Daily Averages





Volume 308.8 million 147.5 million +109.3 Value $311.8 million $73.8 million +322.5 Transactions 134,420 38,643 +247.9

TSX Alpha Exchange



February 2026 January 2026 February 2025 Volume 1,269,079,412 1,773,953,142 1,167,076,337 Value $20,354,218,448 $23,289,330,724 $20,760,160,079 Transactions 2,481,065 3,063,259 2,061,549







Daily Averages





Volume 66.8 million 84.5 million 61.4 million Value $1,071.3 million $1,109.0 million $1,092.6 million Transactions 130,582 145,869 108,503

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 3,043,032,554 2,407,262,578 +26.4 Value $43,643,549,172 $41,821,203,845 +4.4 Transactions 5,544,324 4,171,883 +32.9







Daily Averages





Volume 76.1 million 58.7 million +29.5 Value $1,091.1 million $1,020.0 million +7.0 Transactions 138,608 101,753 +36.2

Alpha-X and Alpha DRK



February 2026 January 2026 February 2025 Volume 33,048,609 40,127,991 24,065,023 Value $709,583,868 $933,583,449 $510,772,892 Transactions 117,492 138,884 52,337







Daily Averages





Volume 1.7 million 1.9 million 1.3 million Value $37.3 million $44.5 million $26.9 million Transactions 6,184 6,614 2,755

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume 73,176,600 50,484,788 +44.9 Value $1,643,167,317 $1,338,350,037 +22.8 Transactions 256,376 127,422 +101.2







Daily Averages





Volume 1.8 million 1.2 million +48.6 Value $41.1 million $32.6 million +25.8 Transactions 6,409 3,108 +106.2

Montreal Exchange



February 2026 January 2026 February 2025 Derivatives Volume (Contracts) 21,839,516 17,655,627 20,343,139 Open Interest (Contracts) 32,152,138 31,146,380 27,196,749

Year-to-date Statistics



2026 2025 % Change Volume (Contracts) 39,495,143 39,064,797 +1.1 Open Interest (Contracts) 32,152,138 27,196,749 +18.2

*Includes NEX

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. All figures are as of February 28, 2026. Because certain trades do not settle on the trade date, figures may be subject to change until all February trades are finalized. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known trade corrections.

^The S&P/TSX Indices are products of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("SPDJI") and TSX Inc. ("TSX"). Standard & Poor's and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC ("S&P"); Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC ("Dow Jones"); and TSX is a registered trademark of TSX. SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P and TSX do not sponsor, endorse, sell or promote any products based on the Indices and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions or interruptions of the Indices or any data related thereto.

About TMX Group (TSX: X)

TMX Group operates global markets, and builds digital communities and analytic solutions that facilitate the funding, growth and success of businesses, traders and investors. TMX Group's key operations include Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange, TSX Alpha Exchange, The Canadian Depository for Securities, Montréal Exchange, Canadian Derivatives Clearing Corporation, TSX Trust, TMX Trayport, TMX Datalinx, TMX VettaFi and TMX Newsfile, which provide listing markets, trading markets, clearing facilities, depository services, technology solutions, data products and other services to the global financial community. TMX Group is headquartered in Toronto and operates offices across North America (Montréal, Calgary, Vancouver and New York), as well as in key international markets including London, Singapore and Vienna. For more information about TMX Group, visit www.tmx.com. Follow TMX Group on X: @TMXGroup.

