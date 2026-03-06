Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for February 2026.
TSX welcomed 28 new issuers in February 2026, compared with 23 in the previous month and 25 in February 2025. The new listings were 22 exchange traded funds, four mining companies, one life sciences company and one financial services company. Total financings raised in February 2026 increased 392% compared to the previous month, and were up 237% compared to February 2025. The total number of financings in February 2026 was 79, compared with 40 the previous month and 53 in February 2025.
For additional data relating to the number of transactions billed for TSX, please click on the following link: https://www.tmx.com/resource/en/440.
There were three new issuers on TSXV in February 2026, compared with one in the previous month and four in February 2025. The new listings were two mining companies and one clean technology company. Total financings raised in February 2026 increased 68% compared to the previous month, and were up 183% compared to February 2025. There were 124 financings in February 2026, compared with 158 in the previous month and 88 in February 2025.
TMX Group consolidated trading statistics for February 2026 can be viewed at www.tmx.com.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|February 2026
|January 2026
|February 2025
|Issuers Listed
|2,132
|2,110
|1,861
|New Issuers Listed
|28
|23
|25
|IPOs
|22
|23
|14
|Graduates from TSXV
|2
|0
|1
|Issues Listed
|2,791
|2,757
|2,507
|IPO Financings Raised
|$63,796,840
|$49,568,852
|$50,000,020
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$3,485,317,303
|$631,159,013
|$624,611,545
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$86,250,000
|$57,500,000
|$404,709,540
|Total Financings Raised
|$3,635,364,143
|$738,227,865
|$1,079,321,105
|Total Number of Financings
|79
|40
|53
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,798,873,608,543
|$6,363,991,181,783
|$5,145,266,065,041
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|51
|49
|+4.1
|IPOs
|45
|34
|+32.4
|Graduates from TSXV
|2
|3
|-33.3
|IPO Financings Raised
|$113,365,692
|$322,401,100
|-64.8
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$4,116,476,316
|$1,065,128,474
|+286.5
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$143,750,000
|$506,760,940
|-71.6
|Total Financings Raised
|$4,373,592,008
|$1,894,290,514
|+130.9
|Total Number of Financings
|119
|96
|+24.0
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$6,798,873,608,543
|$5,145,266,065,041
|+32.1
TSX Venture Exchange**
|February 2026
|January 2026
|February 2025
|Issuers Listed
|1,734
|1,736
|1,820
|New Issuers Listed
|3
|1
|4
|IPOs
|0
|0
|2
|Graduates to TSX
|2
|0
|1
|Issues Listed
|1,795
|1,798
|1,888
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$0
|$517,500
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$387,281,405
|$249,565,896
|$265,793,432
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,072,802,214
|$621,248,703
|$249,357,290
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,460,083,619
|$870,814,599
|$515,668,222
|Total Number of Financings
|124
|158
|88
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$164,344,265,276
|$152,883,397,869
|$90,197,704,835
Year-to-date Statistics
|2026
|2025
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|4
|4
|0.0
|IPOs
|0
|2
|-100.0
|Graduates to TSX
|2
|3
|-33.3
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$517,500
|-100.0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$636,847,301
|$290,783,711
|+119.0
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,694,050,917
|$758,159,157
|+123.4
|Total Financings Raised
|$2,330,898,218
|$1,049,460,368
|+122.1
|Total Number of Financings
|282
|195
|+44.6
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$164,344,265,276
|$90,197,704,835
|+82.2
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during February 2026:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Avantis CIBC Canadian Equity ETF
|CACE
|Avantis CIBC U.S. All-Cap Equity ETF
|CAUS
|Avantis CIBC U.S. Large Cap Value ETF
|CALV
|Avantis CIBC U.S. Small Cap Value ETF
|CAUV
|Blossom Gold Inc.
|BGAU
|BMO MSCI Canada IMI High Dividend Yield Index ETF
|ZDIV
|BMO MSCI EAFE Small-Mid Cap Index ETF
|ZESM
|BMO MSCI USA Equal Weight Index ETF
|ZEQL
|Mackenzie Global Value ETF
|MAGV
|Mackenzie GQE Global Balanced ETF
|MBQG
|Mackenzie US All Cap Growth ETF
|MAUG
|Mackenzie US Value ETF
|MAUV
|Middlefield Short Duration Bond Plus ETF
|MSBP
|NetraMark Holdings Inc.
|AIAI
|Purpose Credit Opportunities Class
|CROC
|RFA Financial Inc.
|RFA
|Roxmore Resources Inc.
|RM
|Rua Gold Inc.
|RUA
|Russell Investments Core Plus Fixed Income ETF
|RBND
|Russell Investments Fallen Angels ETF
|HALO
|Russell Investments Multi-Factor Canadian Equity Pool
|RQCA
|Russell Investments Multi-Factor International Equity Pool
|RQIN
|Russell Investments Multi-Factor US Equity Pool
|RQUS
|SavvyShort (-2X) COIN ETF
|COID
|SavvyShort (-2X) MSTR ETF
|MSTZ
|Silver Mountain Resources Inc.
|AGMR
|SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol Global Fund
|SBLG
|SLGI MFS Blended Research Low Vol International Fund
|SBLI
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|Chilean Metals Inc.
|CMCG
|Envirogold Global Limited
|NVRO
|Gemdale Gold Inc.
|GEMG
